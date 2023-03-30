Becky Lynch Comments On Potential Retirement, Says She Has A Few Years Left In Her

Becky Lynch is currently heading into her sixth WrestleMania match this weekend, and despite being in the wrestling business for over two decades she seemingly has no plans to slow down any time soon.

"Well, I started 21 years ago and so I still have a few more years left in me," said Lynch when asked about a potential retirement on "The Tommy Tiernan Show." It's news that will no doubt please fans of "The Man" as Lynch is seemingly not looking at bringing her in-ring career to an end any time soon, perhaps being inspired by the two legends she is set to team with at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All."

WWE has become a more open company for women in recent times and Lynch has been at the forefront as she is a working mom. She took a break during her pregnancy, but bounced straight back and immediately returned to the top of the card. The fact that WWE is now open to female talent starting a family will inspire wrestlers to compete for longer.

Lynch might have been in the wrestling industry for 21 years and has worked for WWE since 2013, but she very much remains at the top of the women's division. Right now she is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, who she will team with alongside Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 39 to compete against Damage CTRL.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Tommy Tiernan Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.