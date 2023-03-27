Becky Lynch Says Her WrestleMania Match Is Night 1, Wants To Defend Tag Belts On Night 2

WrestleMania 39 is right on the doorstep for this weekend, and while Becky Lynch isn't in the title picture for either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," she does still find herself with a championship around her waist. As one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, she and her partner Lita will be teaming up with Trish Stratus to settle the score with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY).

There previously had been plans for a title defense that involved Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. It has since been scrapped, but if Lynch had her druthers, she'd be pulling double duty for WrestleMania — engaging in six-woman tag action one night and defending the tag team straps the other.

"I'm going in first night, I believe, in a six-woman match," Lynch told "The Tommy Tiernan Show." "And then, because I'm Tag Team Champion, I'm hoping that I will be defending my title the second night, too. So 'Becky Two Fights,' they'll call me."

With a Fatal Four-way Women's Tag Showcase on the books for this weekend, is it possible that perhaps the winner of that bout — of which Rousey and Baszler are a part of — could challenge the champs for the following night, giving everybody what they want? We'll have to wait until Saturday to see what the creative minds at WWE may have planned for this year's show.

