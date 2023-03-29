Backstage News On Carmella's Recent Absence From WWE TV

Carmella has not been on WWE television since the 3/13 "WWE Raw" where she accompanied Chelsea Green to the ring for a match against Bianca Belair. Subsequently, on the 3/20 episode, Adam Pearce told Green in a backstage segment that "Carmella was not available" to team with her in a WrestleMania Showcase qualifying match.

With Carmella once again absent from this week's "Raw," Green went on to find a new partner in Sonya Deville, as WWE finalized the field for the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match.

Besides missing three weeks of television tapings, Carmella was also pulled from recent WWE live events, leading fans to worry about her whereabouts and health. However, fans can expect to see the former Miss Money in the Bank back in action imminently. According to Fightful Select, Carmella "will be around this week" as WWE prepares for its biggest show of the year — WrestleMania 39.

A WWE source told Fightful that Carmella had been "sidelined," but did not elaborate on the reason for her prolonged absence. The source also shot down unsubstantiated rumors about Carmella "having heat" with WWE management, dismissing them as "ridiculous" assumptions.

As of Tuesday, Carmella was reportedly scheduled to be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania Week. She was also slated to make appearances at a Make-A-Wish event and a Be A Star Rally.

It's also worth highlighting that Carmella was at a Los Angeles Angels game at Angel Stadium Tuesday evening as the Angeles faced off against the Dodgers. She was accompanied to the game by fellow WWE superstars Bobby Lashley and IYO SKY, as seen in the photos below. Furthermore, Carmella appeared on an episode of "Wheel of Fortune" earlier this week as part of WWE's promotion of WrestleMania.