AEW Dynamite Preview (3/29): Adam Cole Returns To Action, Two Championship Matches, More

At the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last summer, Adam Cole participated in a four-way match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. During that multi-man title clash, the 2022 men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner suffered a severe concussion. Now, after nine months on the sidelines, Cole will return to the ring and battle Daniel Garcia in a singles bout. Seven nights ago, the Jericho Appreciation Society member confronted the three-time ROH World Champion, which set up a collision between the pair for tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in St. Louis, Missouri.

Two title bouts are set to take place this evening, including Kenny Omega defending the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship against United Empire's Jeff Cobb. That match occurs just one week after Omega defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title affair. Meanwhile, Orange Cassidy will put the AEW International Championship on the line when he takes on The Butcher. Notably, that tussle will be the champion's fourth defense of the AEW International belt this month after defeating Big Bill, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett over the last few weeks on "Dynamite."

Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta are penciled in to face Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent) in a trios match tonight. It will be the final time current ROH World Champion Castagnoli and reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler will perform in the ring before their respective title defenses this Friday night at ROH's Supercard of Honor 2023 pay-per-view. Elsewhere, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry goes up against The Firm's Matt Hardy, and Willow Nightingale takes on The Outcasts' Ruby Soho.