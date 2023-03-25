Kenny Omega To Defend IWGP US Heavyweight Title On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced a big match via Twitter for the March 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The match will see Kenny Omega defend his IWGP US Heavyweight Title against United Empire's Jeff Cobb.

Omega has been the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion since he defeated United Empire's leader Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17. It's interesting to mention that Omega is the first person to hold the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Omega became the inaugural champion back in 2017 when he defeated Tomohiro Ishii in the tournament finals.

Omega and Cobb faced each other earlier this year, though not in singles action, but in a tag team match. Omega teamed with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, and they defeated Cobb and Aaron Henare at New Year's Dash!!

Cobb made his All Elite Wrestling debut back in February 2020, where he was defeated by Jon Moxley. Two years later, Cobb returned to the promotion and was part of the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

This title match will be happening just a week after Omega had his dream match against AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo on "Dynamite." The match had the wrestling community buzzing and several praised it, including Konnan, who as noted, called it "pure art." Vikingo is set to defend his AAA Mega Championship against Komander on March 31 at ROH Supercard of Honor.

The only other match announced so far for the March 29 edition of "Dynamite," is Adam Cole vs. Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia. The match is Cole's first one since June 2022.