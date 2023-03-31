Jeff Jarrett Thought Omega-Vikingo Was Well Put Together For A Cold Match

On the March 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Kenny Omega defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in an encounter hyped as a dream bout. Despite having no significant build on AEW programming, the "cold match" delivered and got the wrestling world talking. AEW's Director of Business Development and on-screen talent, Jeff Jarrett, recently weighed in with his thoughts on the clash.

"I really tipped my hat to Kenny Omega," Jarrett said on the "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast. "Kenny, I guess, at times, which is great, he evokes emotion. But there is a Japanese style, there is an American style, and yes, there's a lucha libre style. And I tipped my hat to both guys, but my goodness, man. Maybe that style isn't for everybody, but the clinic that they put on, I think Konnan called it art, I thought it was a well put together [match]."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he was impressed with Omega and Vikingo for being able to tell a story in the ring without any build behind their battle, besides references to their postponed encounter for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in 2021. Jarrett pointed out that the former AEW World Champion "sold his a** off" for a significant portion of the match with Vikingo. The 55-year-old believes that "The Cleaner" is in his element as a singles wrestler because he can tell an Omega story from bell to bell.

