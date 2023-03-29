Matt Hardy And Ethan Page Discuss How They Started Working Together In AEW

The developing partnership between Ethan Page and Matt Hardy has been an ongoing storyline in AEW for almost six months. Though it has occasionally been featured on TV, the story has seen a lot more advancement on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark Elevation." Appearing together on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy and Page discussed how their alliance first came together.

"I found myself in a scenario after Jeff had his incident, where I was kind of just like floating along," Hardy said. Hardy then said he was pitched an idea to work with Page, and he went into the storyline with a completely open mind.

"We were both open to going out and doing stuff on 'Elevation,' or 'Dark,' or whatever it could be," Hardy continued. "It did become so good that we kind of forced their hand to put us back on TV. I think the next few weeks are going to be some pretty amazing TV, I think, and I really like where we're at." The veteran performer pointed out that some fans were calling the story one of their favorites in the company, and hinted that the group may become involved in "the big scheme of things."

"I don't think that what the current iteration of The Firm is was the vision originally," Page said. "And I think there was an incident that changed things for that, too. But I'm of the same thought process as Matt that you [have to] make the most of what you're given." Page stated that he and Hardy decided to inject as much story, and comedy, into the partnership as they could. The young AEW star added that their appearances on the company's YouTube shows benefitted them by taking off the strict time restraints that television necessitates.

