Kayla Braxton Set To Serve As Host For WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE is set to hold the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony this Friday at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock following the conclusion of "SmackDown." The annual ceremony has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend for nearly 20 years, and this year's event will be a little different in terms of how many inductees are featured with only four names confirmed as of this writing. Additionally, it seems there will only be one host this time around.

On Tuesday, WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton revealed on Instagram that she will host the ceremony once again. "So, so honored to once again be a host of the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, taking place this Friday night in Los Angeles," she captioned her post before teasing that another Hall of Fame announcement will take place on Wednesday's episode of "The Bump."

Braxton first co-hosted the induction ceremony in 2021 alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler and Corey Graves. Then last year in Dallas, Braxton and Graves handled the hosting duties. Lawler has hosted the event the most times with his longest solo stretch lasting from 2010 through 2018.

​​The 2023 class is set to be headlined by "SmackDown" star Rey Mysterio who will also compete at WrestleMania 39 later in the weekend against his son Dominik Mysterio. The Great Muta will take his place in the hall fresh off of a retirement tour at 60 years old. This year's celebrity inductee will be the late comedian Andy Kaufman. Just this week, WWE confirmed former Diva Stacy Keibler will be inducted this year as well.