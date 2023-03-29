WrestleMania 39 Set Photos Leak Online, Giving Fans A First Look At This Year's Spectacle

Fans got their first look at the WrestleMania 39 set on Wednesday morning — unofficially, at least. As it has in most recent years, images of the stage setup for WWE's biggest event were leaked online a few days out from the show. Photos revealing the WrestleMania 39 set have surfaced on social media, with a post on Reddit's r/SquaredCircle page and several tweets spoiling the backdrop for WWE's "grandest stage." The unofficial images show the "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" set up at SoFi Stadium from a few different angles. The massive stage features staircase-like sides, a few layers of enormous LED screens, screens on the side that appear to mock the way movie posters are traditionally hung outside of theaters, and of course a long entrance ramp that reaches its way to the ring.

The WrestleMania stage also appears low enough to not block the upper level seats behind it — something WWE has had issues with in the past for their major events.

The scale of this years #WrestleMania stage is actually insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ogwv1dT9j9 — Bamxcore 💀 (@Bamxxcore) March 29, 2023

WrestleMania 39 will take place over two nights this weekend. This year's event is highlighted by two title matches surrounding The Bloodline faction, including the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and challenger Cody Rhodes. The Usos, the tag team champions, will also defend their unified titles against former Bloodline member Sami Zayn and his on-again, off-again friend Kevin Owens. Pairing up with this year's "Hollywood" theme, WWE has been advertising their marquee event with parody movie trailers, including The Bloodline parodying "Goodfellas," Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch parodying "The Joker," and Bianca Belair and Montez Ford parodying "Titanic."