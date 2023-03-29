Karrion Kross Has Question For WWE Universe Ahead Of WrestleMania 39

Karrion Kross, who won't be part of the weekend's WrestleMania 39 festivities, plans to prey on other disgruntled superstars — who also won't be a part of WrestleMania — during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday.

Through a video message posted Tuesday, Kross said he anticipates "a lot of broken" wrestlers to enter the match.

"Before the match even starts, they're going to be wondering, 'why am I not on WrestleMania?'" Kross said. "They're gonna be wondering if next year — when this whole thing starts all over again, will their greatest efforts lead them to be on the most important wrestling card ever?

"And they're gonna bring that energy in the ring with them. And I'm gonna put out those people off very fast. They're easy prey," Kross added.

Kross then admitted he would derive even more pleasure from eliminating "highly motivated" individuals who believe they have a shot at winning the battle royal.

"This Friday, what I'm looking forward to the most is taking, yet again, something away from somebody that truly deserves it," Kross stressed.

Apart from his cold-hearted message to the WWE roster, Kross also had a question for the WWE Universe through his tweet, as seen below.

Dear @WWE Universe, I have a question for you to answer for me. In a Universe full of rules that decide what we deserve or what we receive above our own honest efforts or selfish false entitlements: Why do we continue to follow the rules if we are not in control? ⏳ pic.twitter.com/TcaYqSBDj8 — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) March 28, 2023

Besides Kross, the confirmed participants for the annual pre-WrestleMania battle royal include Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Elias, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali, Bronson Reed, Cedric Alexander, Madcap Moss, Xavier Woods, Shelton Benjamin, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Hit Row, Maximum Male Models, Los Lotharios, the Brawling Brutes and Legado del Fantasma.

While last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was won by Madcap Moss, Jey Uso of The Bloodline prevailed with the victory in 2021.