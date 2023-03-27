LA Knight, Karrion Kross Among Names Set For 2023 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

It's WrestleMania season, which means the return of the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, among other traditions. Originally starting at WrestleMania 30, the match has lately been taking place on "SmackDown" before WrestleMania. That tradition looks to continue this year, and it appears WWE will be doing some more buildup for it tonight on "Raw."

According to Fightful Select, WWE is set to do some promotion for the match tonight, which will reveal most, if not all, of the participants in the match. As of this writing, the roster for the match includes Bobby Lashley, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Elias, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, Cedric Alexander, Madcap Moss, Xavier Woods, Shelton Benjamin, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and L.A. Knight, as well as members of Hit Row, Maximum Male Models, Los Lotharios, the Brawling Brutes and Legado del Fantasma.

Interestingly enough, most of the participants in this match were revealed in a graphic shown this past Friday on "SmackDown," with Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin also in the match. Neither Corbin nor Ziggler was mentioned in the Fightful Select report, making their participation in the match unclear. It was also not clarified whether this report represents the full roster for the Andre Battle Royal, or if more participants will be added.

The match is a bit of a pivot for Lashley, who many will recall was originally earmarked to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. The match was never officially announced, however, and its status quickly became up in the air following Wyatt's disappearance from television, reportedly for a health issue, weeks ago. Though not confirmed, Lashey's participation in this match would suggest the Wyatt match is off.