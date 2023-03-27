LA Knight Vows To Get His WrestleMania Moment Despite Not Making The Card

LA Knight registered the biggest win of his WWE career this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," defeating soon-to-be Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match — albeit thanks to an assist from Dominik Mysterio. In a post-match interview, Knight took issue with Megan Morant reminding him of the events that led to his victory.

"The only thing that got assisted out there was me assisting myself to a win over a Hall of Famer," Knight said. "The man [Rey] is about to go into the Hall of Fame next week, and guess what? He had to lay down and count them lights while the referee was counting to three — for the one and only LA Knight. Yeah."

With only one episode of "SmackDown" left until WrestleMania 39, Knight finds himself on the outside looking in. Yet, the self-proclaimed megastar has vowed to make his presence felt at the Showcase of Immortals this weekend.

"Now, here comes WrestleMania, and guess what? People are still out there thinking, well, you can't have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight, right? Yeah. Yet, here we are, and I'm still not presented with anything...still not presented with WrestleMania getting its LA Knight moment. But, no worries, and I'll tell you why."

"By hook or by crook, WrestleMania will get that LA Knight moment," Knight stressed. "Why? Because whose game it is? With everybody saying, LA Knight. Yeah."

Some fans have suggested the possibility of Knight having a run-in with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin or any of the other legends who could make cameos at WrestleMania 39. As reported earlier, WWE had pitched the idea of an Austin vs. Knight match to "The Texas Rattlesnake" but could not convince the 58-year-old Hall of Famer to un-retire for a second year in a row.

Knight will be a part of the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on the final "SmackDown" before WrestleMania 39.