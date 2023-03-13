WWE Reportedly Still Pitching WrestleMania Matches To 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Last year at WrestleMania 38, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestled a match for the first time in 19 years, defeating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of night one. Many fans couldn't believe it at the time and assumed that it would be Austin's final WWE match. However, the company continues to hold out hope that the "Texas Rattlesnake" will be present for WrestleMania 39 as well. In fact, Fightful Select reports that WWE is still pitching matches to the 58-year-old Hall of Famer.

While WWE sources believe Austin remains open-minded to wrestling another match if the situation and money align, the offers so far haven't measured up. Initially, there was an offer on the table to compete against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, but the money wasn't right. After that, WWE made "Stone Cold" an "enormous offer" to instead take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Reportedly, he never got back to them.

Now it appears WWE has pivoted to Austin still making an appearance, but not necessarily for a marquee match. Fightful has learned that L.A. Knight has been pitched as one possibility, but nobody close to "Stone Cold" has been able to confirm anything. It'd make sense for Knight, as he's been lobbying for WrestleMania to have an "L.A. Knight Moment" in April. Unfortunately for him, the last time he won a match on television was all the way back in January in a 37-second squash match.

As for Austin, he's said to be in shape and is currently scheduled to do some promotional work for "WWE 2K23" soon, which releases this week.