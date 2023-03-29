Dax Harwood Says FTR's Upcoming Contract Choice Is About Family, Not Money

The clock continues to count down to when FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler may become free agents. Harwood has been open about the fact that their AEW contracts are up in April and that they spent the first part of 2023 weighing their options. Now, FTR have agreed to put their AEW careers on the line in an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Gunns on April 5, leading to even further speculation about their futures.

During the latest episode of "FTR with Dax," Harwood kicked things off by stating, "Whenever everything plays out and everyone sees what's gonna happen, it doesn't matter what the outcome is. Half the people are gonna be mad and half the people are gonna be happy."

While addressing those who are doubting their true motives, the multi-time tag team champion noted that their contract status has only been addressed on social media and on the podcast, but never on TV. He also clarified that weighing their futures was never about "who's gonna get FTR first."

"I've always said we're not trying to play one company against the other company," Harwood said." All that I've got to do — and Cash is following me because he's an incredible human being — is I'm weighing my options for my family. I'm weighing what's best for me for my family." Harwood recalled leaving his wife and daughter to fend for themselves most days of the week when he was with WWE, and that resulted in him missing a lot of important firsts. He reiterated, "All I've said is I'm weighing my options according to my family and what I want to do for my family... I don't give a s*** about who can offer me more money."

