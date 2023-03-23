FTR Putting AEW Careers On The Line For Title Shot Against The Gunns

Since their triumphant return at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view following a monthslong absence, FTR has made it known that they have their sights on regaining the AEW World Tag Team Championship and they have finally been granted a shot, but not without great risk on their part.

During the March 22 edition of "Dynamite", FTR came looking for The Gunns after the titleholders successfully retained against Top Flight. Cash Wheeler proposed that he and Harwood would be willing to never challenge for the titles or never team again in AEW if they were unsuccessful, but Austin Gunn made it clear that neither he nor Colten was interested. However, after Harwood upped the ante and told The Gunns that FTR would quit AEW if they came up short, Colten and Austin accepted their terms and spit in their faces before retreating.

The new development comes in light of recent reports that have emerged regarding the uncertainty of the former AEW Tag Team Champions position in the company. With their contracts set to expire in April, it remains to be seen whether or not they will be signing with AEW once again or if they intend on returning to WWE considering the managerial changes that occurred following their release in April 2020.

FTR and The Gunns each hold a win over one another, with Harwood and Wheeler defeating The Gunns in an eight-man tag team bout on the November 9, 2022 episode of "Dynamite" before Austin and Colten got their retribution at last December's "Holiday Bash."