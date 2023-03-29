Rey Mysterio Emphatic That WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Does Not Signal Retirement

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this weekend, but has made it emphatically clear to the "New York Post" that this does not mean he is retiring. In fact, that was the first thing he clarified when Triple H told him that WWE would love to induct him. Mysterio said, "It was very shocking to me. It was like, 'Wow.' I remember the first words that came out of my mouth were just like, 'I'm not ready to retire.' He's like, 'No, it's not like that.'"

Mysterio kicked off his wrestling career back in 1989, and despite several serious injuries since that point, he arguably remains as fresh as ever inside the ring. The veteran has undergone stem cell treatments to ensure he is still able to compete, and even though Hall Of Fame inductions typically happen to those who are retired or soon to do so, Mysterio admitted he doesn't feel like either of those things are in his immediate future.

However, even though the masked luchador is set to be part of a major WrestleMania match against his son Dominik this weekend, he does have a definitive stopping point that he doesn't want to go past as a performer. "I think I do have a number and I want to keep it at that and my number is 50," Mysterio said. "I'm hoping at 50 I can go ahead and say it's been an incredible ride and I think it's time for me to step back now."