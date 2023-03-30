Jon Moxley Loved Hangman Page Feud, Couldn't Be Happier With Texas Death Match

For most of 2023, Jon Moxley's time in AEW has been all about his rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. The two have been going at it since October, each winning two matches, with Page emerging victorious most recently in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. Since then, Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stable and Page's friends in The Elite and Dark Order have been brought into the mix.

If it all sounds like something Moxley has really been into, he confirmed as much during an appearance on The Sessions with his wife and AEW personality Renee Paquette. "I loved everything with the 'Hangman' stuff," Moxley said.

Moxley admitted that he experimented with this match, taking inspiration from UFC, particularly a Cody Garbrant vs. TJ Dillashaw fight. Moxley dove deeper into that subject, discussing his preference for simpler stories in wrestling matches, similar to those in MMA fights. In the end, Moxley reverted back to discussing the feud with Page, and revealed his favorite part of the whole saga: the conclusion to the Texas Death Match.

"The finish, I was like, 'I feel like they're going to go nuts if I tap out,'" Moxley said. "So I wanted to make sure that submissions were legal and that fans understood that. And I was a little scared that they'd be waiting on the 10 count, and wouldn't notice if I submitted.

"But they [AEW] were pretty clear about the rules. So I just had a feeling like, 'I feel they're going to go f*****g nuts if I tap out.' Cause that's the last finish they expect. I couldn't have been any happier with that whole thing."

