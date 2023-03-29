Booker T Doesn't Understand Why WWE Fans Love Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano will be back competing in a "WWE NXT" ring this weekend at Stand and Deliver, and while the WWE Universe is excited, the same cannot be said for Booker T. During his latest "Hall Of Fame" podcast, the "NXT" commentator admitted he is not a big fan of "Johnny Wrestling."

"I wonder why the fans have such an infectious relationship and love for this guy," Booker questioned. "I want to see how this thing plays out." Gargano returned to the black and gold brand where he made his name to set up a match against Grayson Waller at the upcoming event during WrestleMania weekend. Waller had been complaining about Shawn Michaels' management abilities, attempting to goad him into a match only for the former "NXT" Champion to make a surprise return instead.

"Grayson Waller probably feels like he should have had his spot on the main roster before Gargano ever should have had this spot," Booker said. "So it's gonna be good." Gargano does have a personal history with Waller, as it was the up-and-comer who attacked him during his final appearance on "NXT" when he was trying to address the WWE Universe. It meant that Gargano never got to say goodbye to the fans before he took his break from wrestling to focus on being a father. When he returned to action, Gargano immediately went to "WWE Raw," leaving this storyline as a way to officially wrap up the "NXT" portion of his career.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.