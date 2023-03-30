Edge Watches Toronto Maple Leafs Games On The Road, Hasn't Missed One This Season

Edge is a lifelong fan of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, doing collaborations with the team in the past, and openly talking about his super fandom throughout the years. Given the intense schedule he's routinely followed as a WWE superstar throughout four different decades, one would assume it would be difficult for Edge to find time to catch the Leafs during their season, but according to the WWE Hall of Famer, they've become a can't miss watch every time they step on the ice.

"Haven't missed a game this year," Edge said, during an interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan. "I always make sure, I have my Nord VPN so wherever I am I can catch the Canadian feed ... I'll watch it on delay and I won't fast forward. I'll watch the game, I'll avoid social media because I want to watch it. It's one of the things that makes the road passable for me because it's like okay, I got these long flights but I'll get in, get to the hotel, and put on the Leafs game. And that sounds kind of sad but I will look forward to it that entire day and that's kind of my cap to the night is like 'okay, I'm going to sit down and watch the Leafs.'"

The WWE superstar said part of the reason he enjoys watching the games so much is it takes him back to when he used to watch them with his grandpa, uncles, and mom, who have all passed away at this point in his life. Edge said the Leafs are more than just hockey for him, calling it "ingrained" in Canadians' DNA and their culture. Naming Hockey Hall of Famer Wendel Clark as his all-time favorite player, Edge said he believes the Leafs have a good chance at winning the Stanley Cup this year, adding that as a lifelong fan at almost 50 years old, you start to question whether or not you'll see them win in your lifetime.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportsnet 590 The Fan with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.