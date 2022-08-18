Edge Releases Co-Branded Shirt With NHL Team

WWE will be making its long-awaited return to Toronto, Canada this coming Monday, August 22, marking the first time the company has done a televised show or premium live event in the capital of Ontario since 2019.

Since Canadian wrestling fans have been waiting three long years to see their favorites, WWE is bringing a stacked show, with Toronto's own Edge set to take on his former Judgment Day partner Damian Priest. Not only is the WWE bringing fans a match involving a hometown hero, but they've also just announced a collaboration between "The Rated R Superstar" and one of his favorite sports teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who play in Scotiabank Arena (where "Monday Night Raw" will be held next week), will have a co-branded t-shirt with the WWE Hall of Famer that's exclusively available the night of the show. Edge revealed the news via Twitter, posting a photo of the exact shirt and describing his level of excitement being co-branded with what was likely his favorite sports team growing up. This isn't the first time Edge has been in conjunction with the NHL however, with the former World Champion doing a hype video for the Montreal Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs game on Hockey Night in Canada on February 20, 2021.

This match will mark the first time Edge has wrestled in his hometown in over a decade and also his first "Raw" match in over a year.

The last time fans of both the NHL and WWE were involved together was at the NHL Draft this year in Montreal when Kevin Owens surprised Vancouver Canucks Head Coach Bruce Boudreau during a television broadcast, as Boudreau had stated in the past he was a huge fan of the WWE and Owens was his favorite wrestler.