WWE NXT Sees Uptick In Viewers Heading Into Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" saw a spike in viewership ahead of Saturday's Stand & Deliver event. Wrestlenomics is reporting that the post-Roadblock slump for "NXT" ended Tuesday night with viewership jumping up to 620,000 average viewers overall, a 13 percent rise from last week. This week's episode also jumped 33 percent among viewers 18-49, with 209,000 average viewers from that coveted demographic tuning in. The top TV ratings draw Tuesday night was the Golden State Warriors' 120-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. "NXT" ranked 11th overall.

Tuesday's "NXT" featured Axiom qualifying for the North American Championship five-way match at Stand & Deliver, defeating 19 other men in a battle royal to earn a spot in the match. Indi Hartwell also won a match that punched her ticket to the "NXT" Women's Championship ladder match at the premium live event. The show also featured the announcement that the current "NXT" Women's Champ Roxanne Perez would be healthy enough to defend her title in the ladder match on Saturday. According to Wrestlenomics, Perez convincing Shawn Michaels to give her a spot in the match was also the most viewed YouTube video from Tuesday night's show. The main event of the show saw Johnny Gargano attack his Stand & Deliver opponent Grayson Waller, in revenge for Waller's harassment of Gargano and his family, with the two men brawling all the way up the entry ramp as the show went off the air.

Stand & Deliver will air on April 1 at 1 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network around the rest of the world.