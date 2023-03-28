Roxanne Perez Returns, Will Compete At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

"WWE NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez made her "NXT" return Tuesday night. Perez had been off TV because she wasn't "medically cleared" to wrestle following her match with Meiko Satomura on the March 7 edition of "NXT." After she retained her title, Perez "collapsed" and was stretchered out of the arena. A week later, on the March 14 edition of "NXT," WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels announced that there is going to be a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship at the Stand & Deliver premium live event. Since then, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Indi Hartwell, and Lyra Valkyria have all qualified for the title match.

During Tuesday night's episode, Perez returned to speak to Michaels about overcoming her anxiety and how she never exactly lost the "NXT" Women's Championship. Michaels eventually granted her request to be part of the ladder match as long she gets tested and Michaels wants to have "meetings" with her doctors.

Stand & Deliver is set for this Saturday starting at 1 PM ET. The card includes several big matches. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker is defending his title against Carmelo Hayes. Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller will meet in an unsanctioned match. Wes Lee defends his North American Title in a Fatal-Five Way match and there will be a Triple Threat Tag Team match for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship.

Plus, The Rock's daughter, "NXT" star Ava, will be making her in-ring debut at Stand & Deliver. She along with the other members of Schism, Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler will be facing Chase U's Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson, along with Tyler Bate, with control of Chase U on the line.