Backstage Update On AEW Status Of El Hijo Del Vikingo And Other Luchadores

Death, taxes, and the fast and loose contractual rules of lucha libre – these are the constants in life. Such has often been the case with the independent wrestling-centered Ring of Honor. Some talents will be working the biggest ROH show of the year on essentially a handshake agreement.

Fightful Select is reporting that three talents on the upcoming ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view are working for ROH and AEW without contracts. El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, and Dralistico are all working the March 30 event as free agents. While Fightful confirmed that all three talents are on nightly deals, Dralistico and AEW have had talks about a firmer agreement between the two parties. It is not uncommon

Komander debuted for AEW during the Face of the Revolution ladder match earlier this month. That spot reportedly was initially meant for El Hijo del Vikingo. Vikingo made his debut in a heavily-lauded match with Kenny Omega on "Dynamite." Dralistico has made numerous appearances in both AEW and ROH as a member of Rush's La Faccion Ingobernable. LFI's RUSH and Dralistico are set to compete in the "Reach for the Sky" ladder match at Supercard of Honor, a match honoring Jay Briscoe, in which new ROH World Tag Team Champions will be crowned. El Hijo del Vikingo will also be in action at Supercard of Honor, defending his AAA Mega Championship against Komander.

ROH Supercard of Honor is set to take place on Friday at the Galen Center on the USC campus and will air live on HonorClub.