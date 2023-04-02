Bianca Belair Aims To Shed A Light On Mental Health Struggles Of Black Women

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has spoken about her struggles with bulimia, over-exercising, and depression, and how she wants to be a positive role model for black women who are dealing with those and similar issues.

"I could do 10 push-ups, and my shoulders would look like Dwight Howard's," Belair told The Athletic. "That's just how my body is, and I was very ashamed of my body when I was younger. I feel like once I found CrossFit and WWE, it gave me this platform to where I can finally love my body and embrace my body. Because of my muscles, I can do these beautiful things, and I can be feminine. I went way too long not loving my body. And now, it's pouring out of me how much I love my body."

According to Jones, Belair doesn't recall being exposed to much in the way of "stories of black women overcoming similar adversities," so she wants to be a pillar of strength who can show other black women that there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I felt very alone, so I wanted to shed a light on it to say we go through this too," she added. "And if I came out of it a WWE superstar, there's hope for everyone out there. I wanted to be an inspiration."

Belair will defend her title against Asuka this Sunday on the second night of WrestleMania 39. She has held the title since last year's WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas, where she defeated Becky Lynch to regain the belt that she lost to Lynch several months earlier at SummerSlam 2021.