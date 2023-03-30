Original Hell In A Cell Structure Looks Set To Return At WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 currently has 13 matches confirmed for the two-night card in Hollywood with one of them being a Hell in a Cell match between Edge and "The Demon" Finn Balor. WWE's production crew began building the WrestleMania set inside SoFi Stadium earlier this week, which led to rumors that the original Hell in a Cell structure was set to make a return this weekend. Photos have now leaked proving that rumor to be true.

It is great to see the return of the classic Hell in a Cell. pic.twitter.com/eqmCCL1gBU — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 30, 2023

WWE first introduced the Hell in a Cell structure in 1997 as a way to blow-off high-profile feuds. The company then added a Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event to the annual calendar in 2009 to implement a more regular use of the match type. In 2018, WWE introduced a red Hell in a Cell cage, much to the chagrin of WWE's fanbase. The red now being stripped away seems to be another positive move made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who put together the entire WrestleMania card for the first time in his career.

It also appears that the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view itself has also been nixed so that the match can be saved for the right circumstances. Such is the case for the months-long feud between Edge and Balor, which kicked off in June when Balor replaced Edge as the leader of The Judgment Day. This weekend will mark Edge's third Hell in a Cell match, while it will be the very first for Balor, who will be donning his Demon persona once again.