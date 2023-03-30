WWE NXT Stand And Deliver Hosts Pretty Deadly Praise William Regal, Call Him 'A Very Animated Man'

William Regal has spent the last several months settling back into his backstage role at WWE's Florida-based Performance Center after spending much of 2022 working with AEW, and some of the promotion's rising "NXT" stars are saying the British legend is already having an impact through his teaching.

Speaking with The Daily Star this week, NXT's Elton Prince opened up about Regal's return and what he's already learned from having the famed pro wrestling veteran around WWE's training grounds. Notably, Prince said, he's not only been able to pick up knowledge from Regal about his in-ring work but also about how to act as a televised pro wrestler.

"He does [help us in that way], and the funny thing is that you remember all these old things Regal has done back in the day, all these comedy spots and fun moments," Prince said. "That, contextually, is really funny. However, when you see him in a warehouse pulling all these funny faces to describe these things ... if you could be a fly on the wall!

The NXT star added about Regal: "He's a very animated man! You're listening, thinking 'wow, this is great' but in the back of your head you're also thinking 'this is tremendous, I wish someone could see the 50 facial expressions he pulls into about 10 seconds!"

Prince and his Pretty Deadly tag team partner Kit Wilson are set to put those skills to use this weekend at NXT's "Stand & Deliver" event. The duo will "host" the event –- and likely ruffle some feathers –- on April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.