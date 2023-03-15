Pretty Deadly Announced As The Hosts Of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Pretty Deadly failed to capture the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship from Gallus on this week's episode of WWE's developmental show.

However, the flamboyant duo quickly found a way to stay relevant as they suggested the idea of hosting the upcoming Stand & Deliver premium live event, which would emanate from Los Angeles, California.

"It's Hollywood, darling!" Kit Mercer exclaimed in a backstage segment as he clutched his injured arm. "So, why be on the show when you can be THE show?"

"It's a no-brainer!" responded Elton Prince. "We should host Stand & Deliver! Yes boy!"

It was later confirmed by WWE that Pretty Deadly will indeed host the show on WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Later in the night, Pretty Deadly hosted a contract signing segment between "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. The show went off the air with the Brits being put through tables by Breakker and Hayes.

As of this writing, the confirmed line-up for Stand & Deliver includes Breakker vs. Hayes, Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller, Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre vs. "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley & Kiana James, a Ladder Match to crown a new "NXT" Women's Champion, and Wes Lee defending his "NXT" North American Championship in a fatal-five way match.

Stand & Deliver will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 1. The show will stream live at a special start time of 1 pm ET, just hours before WrestleMania 39 Night 1 hits the Peacock / WWE Network airwaves.