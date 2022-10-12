New Top Contenders For Pretty Deadly's WWE NXT Tag Team Titles

Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are your new number-one contenders for Pretty Deadly's "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships.

During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Enofe and Blade clashed with Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen and The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) in a triple threat match as Kit Wilson and Elton Prince watched on from the crowd. It looked as if The Dyad would pick up the win after Joe Gacy, who was at ringside, struck Enofe and allowed The Dyad to set up for their finisher, but Cameron Grimes surprised Gacy at ringside with an unexpected attack. Fowler and Reid became distracted and Enofe took advantage by rolling up Reid for the win. As of this writing, it is not known when they will be getting their title shot.

Both Enofe and Blade signed with WWE in 2021, with Blade making his in-ring debut on the September 17 edition of "205 Live" and Enofe on the November 19 episode. The pair joined forces soon after and have appeared regularly on "NXT" and "NXT Level Up."

Pretty Deadly has held the "NXT" Tag Team Championship since defeating Briggs and Jensen, Gallus, and The Creed Brothers in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Worlds Collide to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championships. The pair signed with WWE in 2020 and started out on the "NXT UK" brand. They captured the "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship from Gallus on the February 25, 2021 edition of the show and held the titles for 287 days. They made their official "NXT" debut on the April 5 edition of the show.