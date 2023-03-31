Big Swole Comments On Working With Cody Rhodes In AEW, Calls Him A Mentor

Former AEW star Big Swole has spoken glowingly about working with Cody Rhodes in AEW, explaining how he was always available to impart advice.

Swole recently appeared on the "Ten Count with Steve Fall" podcast to chat all things wrestling, including what it was like to work with "The American Nightmare" in AEW.

"It was amazing," Swole said. "Honestly, he was like the mentor."

Swole looked to Rhodes for guidance, and whenever she had a question or an idea, he'd be open to hearing it. "When they put me kind of like in charge of the women's division, as far as like keeping the peace, he was my go-to," she continued. "I would go to Cody for everything. For every idea that I had, for any type of division. Any type of anything, I would go to him. He was so open with the idea."

One idea was the Three Strikes Match, where the first fall was decided by pinfall, the second by submission, and the third by knockout. Swole took the idea to Rhodes, who then played a big part in making it happen. "I came to him first with the Three Strikes match, and he took it straight to TK [Tony Khan] for me," she added. "And he was like, 'No, we're gonna get this done.' He's amazing to work with."

Cody Rhodes left WWE in May 2016 and a few years later helped form and launch AEW. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, and one year to the day will main event night two of WrestleMania 39 when he comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

