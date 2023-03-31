Rhea Ripley And Dominik Vandalize Their Opponents Merchandise At WrestleMania Superstore

The Judgment's Day Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio spent the days leading up to their respective WrestleMania 39 matches vandalizing their future opponents' merchandise.

On Thursday night, WWE shared a video of the duo making a mess at the WrestleMania Superstore in Los Angeles, California, targeting both Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair's merchandise.

In one of the scenes in the video, Ripley and Dominik tore apart one of Rey's shirts and Dominik even punted a mannequin head that had one of his father's masks on across the venue. He also spray-painted over his father's image and wrote "R+D," while Ripley took a marker to Flair's photo and scribbled "loser." They also jumped in Eddie Guerrero's lowrider that was on display and before exiting the Superstore, Dominik put a Judgment Day t-shirt over the hood.

Both of their matches will be taking place on Saturday, April 1, which is the first night of WrestleMania 39. Ripley will face Flair for the "WWE SmackDown" Women's title, while Dominik will go head-to-head with his father for the very first time. Their feud took a turn after Rey finally snapped and punched his son on the March 24 edition of "SmackDown," and finally accepted their WrestleMania match. Dominik had pushed his father over the edge after he told his mother to "shut up."

The latest betting odds for both of them are actually in their favor. According to BetOnline, Ripley will be leaving WrestleMania 39 as the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion, and Dominik will defeat his father.