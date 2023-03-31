Winning King Of The Ring And KofiMania Are Xavier Woods' Favorite WWE Career Moments

The New Day's Xavier Woods has had many memorable moments in WWE. From taking part in one of only a handful of tag team Hell in a Cell matches to The New Day's record-breaking tag team championship reign, Woods has had no shortage of WWE achievements under his belt.

His favorite of them came as a singles star when he fulfilled a childhood dream. In an interview with "Catch Club," Woods elaborated on his most memorable moment in WWE.

"Winning King of the Ring," he said. "Obviously, since I was a kid I had my eye on King of the Ring. It's like the coolest thing in wrestling to me." Woods won the 2021 edition of the King of the Ring tournament, and although his time as King came to an end at the boot of Roman Reigns, Woods still cites it as a dream come true.

Behind the King of the Ring victory, Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory was his favorite career moment. Though a personal victory for Kingston, the buildup of "KofiMania" heavily featured Woods and Big E helping Kingston to earn a shot at the title.

"When Kofi won the title, that was just such an incredible moment for all of us. Obviously for Kofi by himself, but then to be able to be there and it be about the three of us in that story, in that journey of him getting there. To be able to be on the side in that story was freaking awesome," Woods said. "For him to achieve something that I knew that he should have achieved years ago, to see it happen, was incredible."