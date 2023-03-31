Sonya Deville Is Confused About WrestleMania 39 Promotional Material

Is Carmella set to make the WrestleMania 39 card after all?

Earlier this week, a report suggested that Carmella had been "sidelined" from WWE programming due to undisclosed reasons, which is why she was replaced by Sonya Deville as Chelsea Green's partner in the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match. On "WWE Raw," Green & Deville defeated Candice LeRae & "Michin" Mia Yim to qualify for the four-way bout at WrestleMania, where they will face the teams of Natalya & Shotzi, Shayna Baszler & Ronda Rousey, and Liv & Raquel Rodriguez.

It now appears WWE could once again be making a last-minute change to the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match. On Thursday night, Deville stumbled across promotional material for the WrestleMania 39 match featuring Green and Carmella standing next to one another, prompting Deville to react with a thinking face emoji, as seen below.

It's entirely possible that the promotional material was created before Monday's show, where Deville was named Carmella's replacement.

While Carmella has been away from all WWE programming since March 13, Fightful Select reported earlier this week that the former Miss Money in the Bank "will be around this week" for the WrestleMania events. However, the report did not specify if she was slated to be a last-minute replacement in the tag team Showcase Match. Fans will probably get more answers on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," the final stop before this weekend's WrestleMania festivities

WWE has confirmed that the Women's Showcase Match will take place on WrestleMania Sunday. Meanwhile, the Men's Showcase Match, featuring the teams of Braun Strowman & Ricochet, Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Viking Raiders, will be held on WrestleMania Saturday.