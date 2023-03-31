AEW Rampage Preview (3/31): Guevara Takes On Takeshita, Kings Of The Black Throne Vs. Best Friends, Taya Valkyrie Set To Compete

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" was filmed this past Wednesday at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, and is set to include four exciting match-ups. As Sammy Guevara continues building his case for a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship, the Jericho Appreciation Society member will take on Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita has been building up steam as a top competitor in the promotion, and has been the target of repeated recruitment attempts by Don Callis. The 27-year-old former DDT star will likely serve as a major obstacle on Guevara's road to the title.

Since Taya Valkyrie's debut on "AEW Dynamite" in Winnipeg, the former Impact Wrestling star has been making her presence felt with victories on "Rampage," and she will look to continue that streak tonight. Valkyrie will take on Marina Shafir, who's making her first television appearance since her loss to Ruby Soho in early February. Jade Cargill continues to grow increasingly frustrated by Valkyrie, who is undoubtedly looking to make a play for the TBS Championship in the near future.

Malakai Black and Brody King, two thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions, will compete in a tag team match against Chuck Taylor and Trent Berretta of the Best Friends. The House of Black are coming off a successful title defense in a three-way match with the Elite and Jericho Appreciation Society two weeks back. The group, minus Buddy Matthews, undoubtedly hopes to stay dominant with a win on "Rampage."

As Bullet Club member Juice Robinson prepares to face Ricky Starks this upcoming Wednesday, he'll warm up on "Rampage" by getting in the ring with Starks' recent ally Action Andretti. Andretti and Starks stood together against the JAS, and it remains to be seen tonight if the young AEW star will still have the support of Starks going forward.