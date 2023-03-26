Ricky Starks Vs. Juice Robinson Announced For 4/5 AEW Dynamite

During the special Saturday Night edition of "AEW Rampage," a match between Ricky Starks and Juice Robinson was made official for the April 5 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The April episode will be taking place in Long Island, New York at the UBS Arena.

Starks called out Juice Robinson on tonight's show and wanted a match now or at least next week in St. Louis, Missouri, but Robinson made it clear that he wanted to fight where the "lights are all bright." The rivalry between the two started after Robinson attacked Starks during the March 8 episode of "Dynamite." In his promo, Starks asked what was next for him since his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society was over and then The Bullet Club music hit, which caused Starks to get distracted and Robinson to get the upper hand.

The three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion signed with AEW back in December. Robinson made his "AEW" debut months before he officially signed with the company, he debuted in September 2022, where he faced Jon Moxley in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. One of his first matches after signing with the AEW was on the January 11 edition of "Rampage," where he faced then-AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin for the title.

Starks, on the other hand, was last in the ring against Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5. Starks ended up winning the match against "The Ocho" after weeks of feuding. The April 5 match between Starks and Robinson will be the first time that the two are in the ring together.