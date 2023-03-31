Athena Feels Like She Has Something To Prove Heading Into ROH Supercard Of Honor

Coming off the heels of a victory over Emi Sakura last night on "ROH on HonorClub," Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena will once again defend her title tonight at ROH Supercard of Honor. Ahead of the pay-per-view, Athena spent some time on the subscriber-only edition of the "WTF" podcast talking about her feelings concerning her matches this week.

"In my brain, it's nerve-wracking on some level," Athena said. "I feel like for so long, I just have had something to prove, and this is going to be that week for me." The AEW and ROH star then revealed that she has been requesting a match with Sakura since she won the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship at Final Battle last year.

Now that the match against Sakura is out of her way, Athena's next challenger will be TJPW star Yuka Sakazaki. Sakazaki has made a number of appearances for AEW since the promotion's early days, but tonight's match will be the Ring of Honor debut for "The Magical Girl." The match will also be the first singles battle between Athena and Sakazaki, with the only other time the women have been in the ring together coming this past January in a tag team match on "AEW Dark Elevation." Athena hasn't been defeated in a singles match since September of last year, making a victory tonight a tall task for Sakazaki to try and overcome.

Additional matches on ROH Supercard of Honor include Claudio Castagnoli defending the Ring of Honor World Championship against Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH Pure Championship, and NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi against AEW's Daniel Garcia, among others.