Athena Confirms Trinity Fatu Was At ROH Supercard Of Honor, Wants To Face Her In The Future

Prior to tonight's ROH Supercard of Honor show, reports emerged that Trinity Fatu, formerly known as WWE's Naomi, was backstage. At the post-show media scrum, ROH Women's Champion Athena confirmed Fatu's presence at the event, and was asked about a potential match with Fatu in the near future.

"Absolutely, Trin is one of my really good friends, we talk on a daily basis," Athena said. "When we both found out that we were in LA, it really awesome. She's one of my very close friends and she wanted to come out in support. And so, very cool moment, I hope to have a match with her in the future. I never had the opportunity in WWE, to have that match, so absolutely."

Fatu hasn't set foot in a wrestling ring since she and her then-tag team partner, current IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, walked out of WWE in May 2022, reportedly over creative differences regarding their booking as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. According to the report released earlier today, WWE has been hoping to bring Fatu back into the fold in recent months, but Athena's comments seem to indicate Fatu could be moving in a different direction. As for Athena herself, she defended her ROH Women's Championship — a title she's held since defeating Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle in December — against Yuka Sakazaki at Supercard of Honor, and is set to defend it again against another Japanese star, Miyu Yamashita, on next week's episode of "ROH On HonorClub."