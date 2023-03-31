Former WWE Star Trinity Fatu Reportedly Backstage At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Friday night's Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor pay-per-view brought several surprise appearances for Tony Khan's company, but the biggest of all may have occurred backstage in the form of a former WWE star attending the show. According to Fightful Select, Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi) was watching the show backstage, taking in the ROH Women's Championship match between Athena and the challenger Yuka Sakazaki.

Although the report states Fatu was backstage, it didn't reveal whether this was a sign that the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will be working for the company, as she's been in town for a few of the events during WrestleMania weekend. Fatu appeared at WrestleCon and Thursday night's WaleMania event, which featured several wrestlers across multiple companies. The former WWE star appeared alongside her husband Jimmy Uso and her brothers-in-law Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Although the former Naomi left the WWE on sour terms, the company has reportedly been very hopeful that she would return according to the report, stating that the interest has been this way as of a couple of months ago. As of last week, however, she confirmed via her social media that she is no longer in WWE, putting in jeopardy the idea of a return in the near future. Fatu has been popping up in several places since leaving WWE, including several red carpets alongside her former tag team partner Mercedes Mone, with the former Sasha Banks having captured the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley. However, reports of Mone's time in NJPW coming to an end have surfaced, with a future appearance in WWE being heavily speculated.