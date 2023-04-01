Title Defenses For HOOK And House Of Black Announced For AEW Dynamite

Two title matches for the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" were confirmed during the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view last night. HOOK will be putting his FTW Championship on the line against "All Ego" Ethan Page, as he continues to feud with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. HOOK has been dealing with the group for several weeks now, including competing against Hathaway himself, while also scoring a win over Matt Hardy. Hardy was the person who set up the match and got the paperwork done for his "friend," allowing Page a chance to win his first title in AEW.

Elsewhere, House of Black will be putting their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. This will provide Cassidy the opportunity to become a double champion, as he is currently holding the AEW International Championship, a title which he has been defending every week as of late. Best Friends were recently on hand to help him retain the title on "Dynamite" by defeating The Butcher. This match was set up on "AEW Rampage," when Best Friends and Kings of the Black Throne battled it out to an disqualification finish. Cassidy then had to return and intervene when House Of Black looked to beat down Best Friends after the match, but "Freshly Squeezed" evened things out, and now the two teams will collide on Wednesday night.

As well as those title matches, Tony Khan is set to make a huge announcement, the Blackpool Combat Club will explain their recent actions, and AEW will celebrate 'MJF Day.'