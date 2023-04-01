Tim White's Brothers Accept His Warrior Award, Speak At WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE referee Tim White passed away last June at the age of 68, but his memory and legacy live on in many different ways. That now includes becoming the first referee to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Last night, White was inducted by his brothers, Tom and Pat, who also accepted the Warrior Award on his behalf.

White began working for WWE in 1982, spending his early days in the business as Andre the Giant's designated referee, agent, and eventually his assistant. The two formed a lifelong bond that White spoke about at length in the 2018 HBO documentary "Andre the Giant." Following Andre's passing in 1993, White continued on as a referee before eventually transitioning to a backstage role as a producer, among other roles.

The Warrior Award is given out to WWE performers and behind-the-scenes figures who exhibit courage, perseverance, and compassion. Previous winners include the late Shad Gaspard, Titus O'Neil, and beloved backstage employee Sue Aitchison, among others. According to 2023 Hall of Fame host Corey Graves, White was "universally loved by his colleagues and peers." Along with the kind words of his two brothers, WWE star Edge also sang White's praises during a video package summarizing his lengthy career.

In addition to White, last night saw the induction of comedian Andy Kaufman, legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta, and WWE stars Stacy Kiebler and Rey Mysterio into the company's Hall of Fame. In the years to come, it remains to be seen if White's status as a Hall of Fame referee will stay an anomaly, or if other tenured refs such as Earl Hebner or Mike Chioda eventually receive the honor as well.