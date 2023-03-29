Referee Tim White Announced As Final Inductee For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

The late Tim White is heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Just days before WrestleMania 39, White was announced as the final member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 as the recipient of the Warrior Award on "The Bump." He joins the esteemed company of Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, the late comedy legend Andy Kaufman, and Stacy Keibler for this year's induction ceremony and becomes the first wrestling referee to receive the honor. The festivities, hosted this year by Kayla Braxton, will take place Friday evening, streaming on Peacock immediately following the conclusion of "WWE SmackDown."

BREAKING: This year's Warrior Award recipient is the late, great, Tim White. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/jzzlytZOaW — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2023

White spent almost 25 years working with WWE. He joined the company in 1985 as Andre the Giant's agent, but he worked as a part-time referee during that time as well. When Andre died in 1993, White took up refereeing duties full-time and became one of the most recognizable performers to don the black-and-white stripes during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras.

The Hall of Fame inductee took charge of some of the most popular matches in WWE history, including the infamous Hell in a Cell match between Mick Foley and The Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998. He retired in 2004 after re-aggravating a shoulder injury at WrestleMania XX. After his refereeing career came to an end, White worked behind the scenes as a road agent until 2009.

Tim White passed away in 2022 aged 68. Prior to his death, he owned a bar called The Friendly Tap in Cumberland, Rhode Island.