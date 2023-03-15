Great Muta Confirmed For WWE Hall Of Fame

Update 3/15/23, 1:15 pm EST: The Great Muta's induction has now been officially confirmed via Ric Flair on "The Bump."



After days of reports suggesting it could happen, it now seems to be confirmed: Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, will enter the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. ESPN is reporting that, as previously expected, Ric Flair will officially announce Muto's entry later today on WWE's "The Bump." It remains unknown whether Flair will induct him during the ceremony, which will stream on Peacock directly after "WWE SmackDown" on March 31.

Muto will be the second 2023 Hall of Famer announced so far, following Rey Mysterio, whose entry was announced on Monday's "WWE Raw," and reportedly preceding Stacy Keibler, who is believed to be another 2023 entrant. WWE is said to be keeping the list of inductees smaller than usual, with a shorter broadcast planned compared to years past. As of now, it's unknown how many individuals will be part of the 2023 class. Last year saw the induction of The Undertaker, Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers, along with Shad Gaspard receiving the Warrior Award.