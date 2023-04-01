MVP Gets Annoyed By 'Idiots' Who Compare Omos To The Great Khali

MVP has had a first-hand look at the rise of Omos in WWE, and he admitted to Denise Salcedo that it annoys him when he sees people comparing his client to former World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali.

"There are a number of idiots, morons, and braindead flatscans that seem to want to compare Omos to people like The Great Khali," MVP said. "The Great Khali could barely walk, whereas Omos has explosiveness, footwork, skill, agility, that comes from his time playing basketball and soccer as a kid in Nigeria."

Omos has been showcasing his skill set in recent weeks, as he has gotten the better of his WrestleMania 39 opponent, Brock Lesnar. The "Nigerian Giant" managed to send "The Beast" packing several times during their confrontations on "WWE Raw," and MVP believes that Omos brings something that nobody else ever has in the world of WWE.

"He's not like a giant anyone's ever seen before," MVP said. "He has a level of athleticism that no other giant has had before."

Omos and Lesnar's epic collision is scheduled for Sunday night, as Omos looks to pick up his first-ever singles victory at WrestleMania. Omos competed on the Grandest Stage Of Them All last year against Bobby Lashley, but came up short; however, he does have one Mania win under his belt alongside AJ Styles, who he teamed up with to defeat beat The New Day for the "Raw" Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 37.

