Dave Bautista Releases April Fools Day Trailer For First Stand-Up Comedy Special

Every year April 1 features plenty of gags and jokes both online and in person to celebrate April Fools Day. For wrestling fans, while WrestleMania 39 might be at the forefront of their minds this April Fools Day, they still aren't free from the shenanigans, as WWE star-turned-beloved actor Dave Bautista proved earlier today when he released a fake trailer for his first-ever standup comedy special to his various social feeds.

The trailer was a parody of many Netflix standup comedy trailers in the past, as it saw the former World Heavyweight Champion deliver unfunny jokes to an apathetic crowd. Bautista's skit began with him saying, "I've never done standup comedy before but Netflix paid me 10 million dollars," before leaving the crowd in awe of how unfunny the performance was. The end of the trailer featured a heckler lambasting Bautista, to which "The Animal" ran into the crowd and broke a stool over the audience member's back, yelling, "Why won't you laugh?" as the video came to an end.

The trailer for Bautista's fictitious stand-up comedy special entitled, "I've Never Done This Before," did garner the laughs of many wrestlers and celebrities on Instagram, who praised the skit in the comment section. "Come do a set on the Tonight Show!" was the response from late-night TV host Jimmy Fallon, while world-renowned stand-up comic Jo Koy called the skit "gold" in his response.

Had the trailer for "I've Never Don This Before" been a real one, it would likely have been considered a rare unsuccessful venture for the former Evolution member. Since retiring from in-ring competition in 2019, Bautista has thrived as an actor, with his recent appearance in M. Night Shyamalan's "Knock At the Cabin" being one of his biggest roles to date.