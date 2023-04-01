Bad Bunny Reportedly Listed For Commentary On WWE WrestleMania, Legado Del Fantasma Listed As LWO

WWE WrestleMania 39 Night One on Saturday will include the awaited Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio match, and there's some new developments associated with the bout.

Fightful Select reports that Bad Bunny is now listed as a guest commentator tonight, although it has not been confirmed what match he will be calling. Following the news that Bunny will host WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Fightful adds that there have been pitches made for an angle involving Bunny and Dominik moving forward. No other details are known as of this writing. Bunny has only competed in two WWE matches so far, with one being a tag bout at WrestleMania 37 where he teamed with Judgment Day's Damian Priest, and then he later competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble match where he lasted eight minutes.

Additionally, Legado del Fantasma are internally listed as Latino World Order and are planned to accompany Rey to the ring tonight for his match. On Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Santos Escobar and his stablemates approached the new WWE Hall of Fame inductee backstage and told him that they have his back if Judgment Day tries to attack him on Saturday. Rey echoed the sentiment and proceeded to gift Latino World Order shirts to all four members to officially establish them as the modern day LWO.

LWO was a faction that Eddie Guerrero originally formed in WCW in October 1998 before recruiting Rey that November. Legado del Fantasma formed in 2020 on "WWE NXT" with Escobar recruiting Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro as the original members. Zelina Vega was then added to the stable upon the trio's call-up to "SmackDown" in October.