Edge Reveals That A Documentary About Him Is In The Works

Another WWE documentary is in the works, and this time it's following Edge.

The 49-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is preparing to walk into his fourteenth WrestleMania match on Sunday when he battles "The Demon" Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match. Ahead of the bout, Edge appeared on "Busted Open Radio" and revealed that camera crews have been following him around for another documentary.

"I've never looked at the past too much, to be honest," Edge said, "but they've been following me for a documentary throughout this whole thing and they showed me some of the footage and I was like, 'Wow, that's a lot of different stuff.' I'm proud of that. I'm proud that I tried some different stuff. I didn't just come back and do the greatest hits. I wanted to try some different things. Whether that was Judgment Day and trying to turn heel or the old time babyface true grit kind of character or Hell in a Cell matches or whatever the story was. When I look at this, I always think, we're storytellers. We make movies."

Since coming out of retirement in 2020, Edge has feuded with several WWE stars including Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Miz, AJ Styles, and now Balor. He's also taken part in three Royal Rumble matches and emerged as the 2021 winner to secure a main event match at WrestleMania 37.

It remains to be seen when and where the documentary will air, although it is likely to land on Peacock. Cody Rhodes recently shared that he has been filming a "never ending" documentary that will eventually make its way to WWE's streaming service.

