Triple H Explains How He Decided WWE WrestleMania Night 1 Main Event

While there was little doubt about what would headline WrestleMania Sunday, it remained a mystery what would go on last on Saturday right up until showtime. A case could've been made for either the "SmackDown" Women's Championship match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, or the WWE Tag Team Championship match pitting The Usos against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It was ultimately decided that the tag match would be the main event, which resulted in Zayn and Owens dethroning The Usos in the culmination of a months-long story. When it came down to deciding which bout would have that honor, Paul "Triple H" Levesque explained on the WrestleMania Saturday Press Conference that it was about what was resonating the most with fans.

"It's all about what is most impactful," Levesque said. "As the storylines played out heading into WrestleMania, to me, it was the most emotionally and storyline driven match on the card. I felt like that needed to be in that spot." Levesque explained that when women headlined in the past, it was the storyline that drove them to earn that spot. It wasn't about "giving" them the main event just because they're women.

Levesque continued, "People saying, 'Tag team championships haven't been in that spot. History making.' I didn't even know that, to be honest with you. Talent are talent, nothing else to it. Whatever storyline is resonating the most and has the most impact, that needs to be the story that's told. In this case, it was the Usos, Kevin, and Sami."

Coming out of Saturday, Owens is now a back-to-back headliner after battling "Stone Cold" Steve Austin in the first WrestleMania 38 main event. Zayn and The Usos have now added their names to history to cap off their year-long story.

