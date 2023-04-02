Charlotte Flair Feels The SmackDown Women's Championship Is 'In Good Hands' With Rhea Ripley

In one of the most emotional moments of WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley dethroned Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Ripley's win didn't come without a grueling struggle, though. Flair and Ripley battled feverishly for over 23 minutes, laying down their hardest hits on each other. Toward the conclusion of the match, Ripley ascended to the top rope and delivered a gigantic Riptide to Flair. It was this move that finally sealed the victory for Ripley.

Despite her loss, Charlotte Flair is confident that Rhea Ripley will be a formidable champion on the blue brand. "Thank you @wwe universe! I may have lost tonight, but I know in my heart the championship is in good hands. Proud of you @RheaRipley_WWE," Flair tweeted.

Following Ripley's victory last night, the WWE Universe erupted in cheers. Amidst the grand ovation, Flair herself issued a heartwarming gesture. Sitting nearby at ringside, Flair's eyes began filling up with tears. The camera then panned over to capture "The Queen" offering a smile to Ripley, as it appeared that Flair had passed the proverbial torch to "The Eradicator."

As the current holder of the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ripley now carves her name in the history books as well, simultaneously becoming the fifth women's Grand Slam Champion in the company. Ripley's name comes with a special distinction though, as she holds the sole honor of claiming the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, along with the "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," and "NXT UK" Women's Championships during her run in WWE.