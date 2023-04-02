Dakota Kai Enjoys The Challenge Of Playing A Heel In WWE, But Is Open To Mixing Things Up - Exclusive

As a member of Damage CTRL, Dakota Kai has been playing the heel since she returned to WWE as last year's Summerslam premium live event. Her current character is reminiscent of the persona that she first introduced during her "NXT" run, and she's happy to play the baddie if that's what the company wants her to do.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling INC.'s Senior Lead News Editor Miles Schneiderman, Kai recalled her "NXT" heel turn feeling like a departure for her back then as she was used to being a babyface. These days, though, she's comfortable playing an antagonist on WWE television

"So I felt when I first turned on Tegan [Nox], that was such a change. Right. I went from this baby face right here to this guy, so it was like zero to a hundred. That was the biggest challenge for me. I'm never opposed to mixing it up though, you know what I mean? I've been bad since then, what's that, 2019?" Kai continued by saying that she's "open to anything," so she isn't opposed to returning to her babyface roots down the line.

As of this writing, it remains to be seen what the company's upcoming plans are for Kai and her stablemates, Bayley and IYO SKY, following their loss to Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 39. Earlier today, Bayley closed the book on her WrestleMania romance novel, which could mean that this chapter of her WWE career is over, thus spelling the end of Damage CTRL.