Bianca Belair On Breaking WWE Records, The NXT Women's Championship, Sasha Banks' WrestleMania Future, And More! - Exclusive
Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 is in the books, but Night 2 is still to come, and it will feature Bianca Belair, who has now held the "Raw" Women's Championship for exactly one year, defending her title against the unsettling and dangerous Asuka, herself a women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE. It's a tall order, but if Belair can fend off the challenge from this new incarnation of "The Empress of Tomorrow," the woman who is already the longest-reigning Black singles champion in WWE history will have another record in her sights.
In this exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. senior lead news editor Miles Schneiderman, Belair discusses the eternal quest to break records in WWE, the possibility of returning to "WWE NXT" to chase the one singles championship she hasn't captured, the possibility of a WrestleMania return for former rival Sasha Banks (now known in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and World Wonder Ring STARDOM as Mercedes Mone), and more!
Another WWE record in sight
Miles Schneiderman: So, you got a championship on your shoulder.
Bianca Belair: I do.
Historic reign with the "Raw" Women's Championship, and I was crunching the numbers last night. So if you beat Asuka this weekend, you make it to Backlash on May 6th as champion, you will officially have the longest reign of anyone with this title, the "SmackDown" Women's title, or with the [women's] tag team title. Breaking Becky's record, I believe. What would that mean to you if you accomplished that?
It would mean a lot, especially breaking someone's record like Becky Lynch, who's done so much for the business and done so much for the women's roster. It's an honor. It's letting me know that I'm doing something right, and it's letting me know that I'm putting my name in history books. My name is in the conversation with these amazing great women. And so it's an honor, and I'm just looking to keep riding this journey. I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history, and MVP was the one who came and told me, "Today's the day you beat me."
Yeah, he was the former.
He was. And it's really cool, because you're coming behind these amazing great people, and your name gets to be in the same conversation as them. So I love being the face of the women's division and going out there and inspiring people. So I just want my legacy to be not just about me and my accomplishments, but how I make people feel. So I'm hoping that my title reign is making people feel great right now.
The title that got away
Do you ever go up to the New Day and you're like, "I'm coming for you, too"? Because they got a long tag title reign.
They do. I mean, at the end of the day when you're in WWE, everybody knows that you're coming for them. Like especially when you're a champion, you have a target on your back, but when somebody has a record, you know they're coming for it. Just like Royal Rumble, I had the record for the longest person in the Royal Rumble match. And I knew this Royal Rumble, somebody's coming for it, but records are meant to be broken. So even if I break the record, I'll be excited for the person that comes behind me and breaks my record.
They went down to "NXT" recently and won the tag titles, and you actually never won the "NXT" Women's Championship, I believe.
Yeah.
Have you had any thoughts about "Maybe someday they'll let me go down there and I'll win that one finally"?
Yeah, maybe one day I would love to go. I look at what John Cena's doing, and he has so much equity where he gets to come back and wrestle Austin Theory, who's one of the newer guys I love. Can't wait till I have that much equity and I can go back, and if I do win the "NXT" title — but be able to go in there and elevate the other girls and get in the ring with the other girls, that would be amazing. And it would be something that I checked something off my bucket list that I never got to do. Because when I was in "NXT," I wanted that title. I really, really wanted that title.
Will it ever be Boss Time again at WrestleMania?
WrestleMania 37, you're main eventing with Sasha Banks. Now it's two years later, you've got this historic title reign you're in the middle of, she just won the IWGP Women's Championship, second one ever. Do you see a world in which she ever competes at WrestleMania again?
I'm not sure. I can't speak for her. She's out there living her dream and I'm out here living my dream, and if those worlds collide again, then that's not up to me. That's up to her and what she wants to do with her dreams and with her happiness.