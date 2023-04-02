Bianca Belair On Breaking WWE Records, The NXT Women's Championship, Sasha Banks' WrestleMania Future, And More! - Exclusive

Miles Schneiderman: So, you got a championship on your shoulder.

Bianca Belair: I do.

Historic reign with the "Raw" Women's Championship, and I was crunching the numbers last night. So if you beat Asuka this weekend, you make it to Backlash on May 6th as champion, you will officially have the longest reign of anyone with this title, the "SmackDown" Women's title, or with the [women's] tag team title. Breaking Becky's record, I believe. What would that mean to you if you accomplished that?

It would mean a lot, especially breaking someone's record like Becky Lynch, who's done so much for the business and done so much for the women's roster. It's an honor. It's letting me know that I'm doing something right, and it's letting me know that I'm putting my name in history books. My name is in the conversation with these amazing great women. And so it's an honor, and I'm just looking to keep riding this journey. I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history, and MVP was the one who came and told me, "Today's the day you beat me."

Yeah, he was the former.

He was. And it's really cool, because you're coming behind these amazing great people, and your name gets to be in the same conversation as them. So I love being the face of the women's division and going out there and inspiring people. So I just want my legacy to be not just about me and my accomplishments, but how I make people feel. So I'm hoping that my title reign is making people feel great right now.