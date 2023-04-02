Uncle Howdy Reportedly In Los Angeles, No Word On Bray Wyatt Or Bobby Lashley WrestleMania Matches

It has been several weeks since Uncle Howdy last tipped his cap on WWE television, but could be set to make a comeback on the "Grandest Stage Of Them All?"

While Bray Wyatt is currently not scheduled to be on the card tonight at WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been reported by PWInsider Elite that Uncle Howdy is in Los Angeles. The masked wrestler, who is heavily rumored to be the former Bo Dallas, has never had an official match since appearing last year, but he has been involved during Wyatt's feuds so far, while also teasing an alignment with Alexa Bliss.

Uncle Howdy was also part of a segment with Bobby Lashley, which saw the "All-Mighty" get the best of him. Lashley was widely expected to be competing against Wyatt at some stage over WrestleMania weekend, but the "Eater Of Worlds" has been off television for a while due to a physical issue, and the match was never made official. Despite that, Lashley has still been pushing the idea that he wants a match at WrestleMania, even after winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown."

WrestleMania is well known for its surprises, as was showcased on night one when Pat McAfee made his return to face The Miz in an impromptu match. Therefore, with Uncle Howdy in town, could the company have another surprise to reveal tonight? Howdy competing in his first official match for the company against Lashley would allow his storyline with Wyatt to continue, even without Wyatt being present as there has been no word as to whether or not he is in Los Angeles this weekend, but that will remain to be seen this evening.